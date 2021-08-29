Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Mets Morning News: #36

By Allison McCague
Amazin' Avenue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking news: The Mets won a baseball game—maybe thanks to some Jerry Koosman magic—snapping a four-game losing streak. They bested the Nationals 5-3 with all five of their runs coming via the home run. After the Nationals went up 2-0 early on Marcus Stroman, Kevin Pillar hit a pair of solo homers—one in the third and one in the fifth—to tie the game at two runs apiece. Stroman settled down after that, allowing just the two runs over six innings of work while striking out five. Trevor May allowed the go-ahead run to score in the seventh on a wild pitch, but Michael Conforto came through in the bottom of the frame with a pinch hit three-run bomb to put the Mets ahead, where they stayed for good. Seth Lugo pitched a scoreless eighth inning, earning his ninth hold of the season and Edwin Díaz shut the door with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, complete with a strikeout, earning his 26th save of the season.

www.amazinavenue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Jerry Koosman
Person
Edwin Díaz
Person
Michael Conforto
Person
José Peraza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Minor League Baseball#Baseball Prospectus#Mets Morning News#Mets Breaking#Ny Post#Daily News#Sny#The New York Times#The Joe Dimaggio Toast#Braves#Giants#Dodgers#Phillies#Dominican Heritage Night#Marlins#Major League Baseball#Mlb Com#Yankees#The Daily Prospect Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: 3 things that need to happen to make the playoffs

Aug 12, 2021; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits a double during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. The 2021 New York Mets season has not been one the fans, players, front...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets News: Jacob deGrom update; Braves finally lose

The Mets were off on Monday but they gained ground on the Atlanta Braves, who finally lost a game. Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it... The Braves lost to the Yankees on Monday, meaning the Mets are now 6.5 back (6.0 in the loss column) for first place in the NL East.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Final Score (Game 2): Mets 3, Marlins 1—Two Thumbs Up

Only hours after driving in the winning runs against the Marlins in game 1, Michael Conforto came up big again with a massive two-run home run in the second leg of the doubleheader as the Mets defeated the Marlins 3-1 Tuesday night in Queens. Trevor Williams put up four solid innings as the starting pitcher and a relay of Aaron Loup, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Díaz effectively navigated through trouble to secure the victory.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Wrap Up Tough West Coast Trip With Win

After wrapping up their series against the Dodgers, the Mets have a much-needed day off before beginning a series against the Giants at Citi Field. Mets infielder Javier Báez made his impact felt during his return from the IL on Sunday. He went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: DeGrom Heads To 60-Day IL, Mets Lose Again

It’s another tough day to be a fan of the orange and blue. On Friday, the Mets officially transferred ace pitcher Jacob deGrom to the 60-Day IL. Although there is no change to his timeline, he now will not be eligible to come off the list until September 13. The move corresponded to the Mets claiming of right-hander Heath Hembree off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds, according to Michael Mayer of Metsmerized.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Get Good News On Jacob deGrom

As the New York Mets battle for their playoff lives (albeit with little time remaining to do so), they can at least do so with the news that ace pitcher Jacob deGrom is on the mend. On Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that deGrom’s latest MRI looked “great”. As...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets’ Slide Continues With Third Straight Loss to Dodgers

The Mets made it close but in the end the Los Angeles Dodgers handed the Mets their eighth loss in their last nine games on Saturday. Mets starter Rich Hill threw five innings and gave up three home runs including career home run No. 677 for Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols. The three homers put the Mets in a 3-0 hole by the top of the fifth when Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo hit a solo home run to cut LA’s lead to 3-1.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Look to Build Momentum As They Return Home

After a strong win over the Dodgers on Sunday, the Mets will return home to Citi Field to take on the red hot Giants for a three-game series starting on Tuesday. New York righty Tylor Megill (1-1, 3.21 ERA) will take the mound as he faces off against San Francisco southpaw Sammy Long (1-1, 5.72 ERA).
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Mets lose yet again, Jacob deGrom cleared to throw

The offense was again futile in yet another Mets loss as the free fall continues. They scored only one earned run while the defense also did not help matters. The defense failed Taijuan Walker who was pulled early in favor of Aaron Loup who gave up the go-ahead hit. The Giants defense tried to give the game back to the Mets, but the Mets being the Mets failed to capitalize on the opportunity.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets lose the same way again

Any hope that the Mets would regain their championships aspirations with a stretch against two of the worst teams in the league is predicated upon the idea that baseball teams can perform well at the flip of a switch. It doesn’t usually work like that, and with a Mets team once at the top of the division in the midst of their most putrid stretch of losing baseball this season, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that they dropped a 2-1 game to a Nationals team that traded away their season at the deadline.
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: Will Jonathan Villar be back in Flushing next year?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Jonathan Villar #1 of the New York Mets reacts after he was called out on strikes against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on August 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California. The Giants won the game 3-2. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Just Keep Falling Deeper and Deeper

Wednesday night, the Mets (61-65) played in one of the strangest games of their whole season. In a contest full of timely errors, record-setting double play numbers, flashy defensive plays, and questionable managerial decisions, the Mets fell to the Giants (82-44) in devastating fashion, by a score of 3-2. You can read the full game recap here.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Finally Back in the Win Column

The Mets got back in the win column on Saturday, taking down the Nationals 5-3 to move within 7.5 games of first. They have a long way to go if they want to make a serious run, but it’s finally a step in the right direction. Per Jon Flanigan of...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

With patience, home runs, and good luck, even the Mets can win a game

Following almost a full week of losses and futility, you’d be forgiven if you had forgotten what the satisfaction of a win felt like. Thankfully for the brains of Mets fans everywhere, a 5-3 win over the Nationals on Saturday night was enough to stave off the horrors of emotional bankruptcy for just a little bit longer.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets parlay a storybook ending into a doubleheader sweep

The Mets and Marlins resumed a game that began on April 11, 2021 in what can only be described as a totally normal and sane way to deal with games that are stopped due to rain. And so, despite playing two games today, this is technically not a doubleheader, due to this game having started four months ago. Sigh.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets score nine in win over Nationals

Coming off a 2-11 stretch against the Dodgers and Giants that basically ended their season, the Mets entered this series against the lowly and decimated Nationals in their lowest point of the season. They lost the first game of the series, making things look even more dire than they had, but an uplifting win Saturday night helped get some good feelings back that they looked to carry into in the rubber game of the series.
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets summer spiral began with Jacob deGrom’s injury

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on August 13, 2021 in New York City. The Dodgers defeated the Mets 6-5 in ten innings. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) On July 7th,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy