Mets Morning News: #36

Breaking news: The Mets won a baseball game—maybe thanks to some Jerry Koosman magic—snapping a four-game losing streak. They bested the Nationals 5-3 with all five of their runs coming via the home run. After the Nationals went up 2-0 early on Marcus Stroman, Kevin Pillar hit a pair of solo homers—one in the third and one in the fifth—to tie the game at two runs apiece. Stroman settled down after that, allowing just the two runs over six innings of work while striking out five. Trevor May allowed the go-ahead run to score in the seventh on a wild pitch, but Michael Conforto came through in the bottom of the frame with a pinch hit three-run bomb to put the Mets ahead, where they stayed for good. Seth Lugo pitched a scoreless eighth inning, earning his ninth hold of the season and Edwin Díaz shut the door with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, complete with a strikeout, earning his 26th save of the season.