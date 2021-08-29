Cancel
Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 14 days to go

By Joseph Czikk
Cover picture for the articleWe’re 14 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2021 season opener, so today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 14 on the roster — quarterback Sam Darnold. There might not be any other Panther talked about more this offseason than Sam Darnold. Some have high hopes and others have low hopes.

