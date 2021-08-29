Cancel
Mesa, AZ

Mesa police looking for suspect they say attacked 2 women

12 News
 5 days ago
The Mesa Police Department is looking for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted one woman and attempted to sexually assault another.

On Aug. 16 at around 8 p.m., the suspect approached a victim near Alma School Road and Main Street in Mesa and offered her a ride, police said.

Once the woman was inside the suspect's vehicle, he pulled into a parking lot and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, police said.

On Aug. 26 around 10 p.m., the same suspect approached another victim near Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue and offered to give her a ride, police said.

Once the woman was in the suspect's car, he attempted to sexually assault her before she was able to escape, police said.

Both women described the suspect as a white man, possibly Hispanic, bald or with a buzz cut, in his late 30s and with a muscular build, police said.

The suspect was driving an early 2000 tan Ford F150 with stickers on the back window.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department at 480-644-2211.

