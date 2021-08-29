Cancel
California State

California forum letters: Bee readers take on recall, climate change, homelessness

By The Sacramento Bee letter writers
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Eliminating bail in California could undermine Sacramento’s progress against homelessness,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 25) As Sacramento addiction medicine physicians, we’re appalled by Councilmember Jeff Harris’ characterization of homelessness in Sacramento. Harris’ argument relies on debunked theories and perpetuates stigma. A lack of housing increases substance use — not the other way around. Criminalizing drug use is ineffective and disproportionally harms non-white people. Substance use disorders are health conditions. Sacramento County jails routinely fail to provide evidence-based treatment for people with substance use disorders. Senate Bill 262 aims to address the disparities of cash bail and decrease incarceration by reducing pretrial detention. We’re frightened that Harris ignores facts and opposes a bill to fix a harmful and costly system that directly leads to people dying.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 3

 

