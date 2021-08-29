Cancel
Environment

Hurricane Ida nears Gulf Coast

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storm is expected to make landfall Sunday as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane. CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest.

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

CBS News

Environmentdailyvoice.com

New Storm Could Reach Category 4 Hurricane Status; Here's Latest Projected Path

Say goodbye to Henri and Ida. There's now a brand-new system, the sixth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season, headed north. On Friday morning, Sept. 3, the center of the storm is located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean basin (west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and east of the Leeward Islands) with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour and higher gusts.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Why NYC Was So Unprepared For Hurricane Ida’s Flash Flooding

When the rains come, the corner of Carroll Street and 4th Avenue usually floods. Yet middle Brooklynites and Park Slopers were left stunned after the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through New York City this week. Viral videos showed cars slushing through floodwaters—against the advice of emergency officials—as the post-tropical...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Ida’s impact from the Gulf Coast to Northeast — by the numbers

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, La., as a strengthening Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Just shy of a Category 5, Ida delivered a disastrous blow on arrival, coinciding with the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. But Ida held its most devastating punch for...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

How to help Louisiana and the Gulf Coast in Hurricane Ida’s aftermath

Hundreds of thousands of southeast Louisiana residents are without power in their homes, or stranded outside the state and anxiously waiting to return, or pulling out sheetrock soaked by floodwaters and patching holes in their roofs, or salvaging what’s left after Hurricane Ida devastated the region and upended life for more than 1m people in a near instant.The effects of Ida are compounded by deteriorating wetlands that provide a vital barrier to extreme weather from the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the oil and gas industry’s century-old grip on the region, and a public health crisis with disproportionate...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

What this year's hot, wet, extreme weather means for climate change - "The Takeout"

This summer has seen no shortage of extreme weather events: Hurricane Ida ripped through Louisiana and Mississippi before the storm's remnants slammed the Northeast this week, bringing devastating floods, winds, and tornadoes that left at least 47 people dead and millions without power across the eastern U.S. In the West, the Caldor Fire — one of the largest in California history — has burned at least 200,000 acres of land along the California and Nevada border and won't be fully contained for weeks.
Louisiana StatePosted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden travels to Louisiana to survey Hurricane Ida damage

President Biden is heading to Louisiana Friday to survey the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida and speak about what his administration is doing to help residents recover. Mr. Biden will receive a briefing from local officials on Ida's impact and deliver remarks in LaPlace, Louisiana, before taking an aerial tour of several of the hardest hit communities. Mr. Biden is expected to spend about six hours on the ground Friday.
Agriculturerock947.com

U.S. Gulf Coast grain exports remain crippled by Ida as harvest nears

(Reuters) – Much of Louisiana Gulf Coast grain exporting capacity remained shuttered on Friday, as flooding and power outages from Hurricane Ida continue to cripple exports from the busiest U.S. grain shipping port, a state official said. Crop exporters are anxious for shipping to resume as autumn harvests and the...
AgricultureUS News and World Report

U.S. Gulf Coast Grain Exports Remain Crippled by Ida as Harvest Nears

(Reuters) - Much of Louisiana Gulf Coast grain exporting capacity remained shuttered on Friday, as flooding and power outages from Hurricane Ida continue to cripple exports from the busiest U.S. grain shipping port, a state official said. Crop exporters are anxious for shipping to resume as autumn harvests and the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
CBS News

Hundreds of thousands dealing with Ida's wrath from Northeast to Louisiana

The power is still out for hundreds of thousands in Louisiana, where people are also dealing with shortages of food, water, fuel and other supplies. Meanwhile, first responders across the Northeast rescued people in danger from rising tides and powerful floods after the storm barreled through the region. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports from New Orleans on the aftermath of Ida's wrath, and Joy Squier, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, joined CBSN from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she described conditions on the ground.
Agriculturewkzo.com

U.S. Gulf Coast grain exports remain crippled by Ida as harvest nears

(Reuters) – Much of Louisiana Gulf Coast grain exporting capacity remained shuttered on Friday, as flooding and power outages from Hurricane Ida continue to cripple exports from the busiest U.S. grain shipping port, a state official said. Crop exporters are anxious for shipping to resume as autumn harvests and the...

