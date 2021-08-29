Hurricane Ida nears Gulf Coast

Hundreds of thousands of southeast Louisiana residents are without power in their homes, or stranded outside the state and anxiously waiting to return, or pulling out sheetrock soaked by floodwaters and patching holes in their roofs, or salvaging what’s left after Hurricane Ida devastated the region and upended life for more than 1m people in a near instant.The effects of Ida are compounded by deteriorating wetlands that provide a vital barrier to extreme weather from the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the oil and gas industry’s century-old grip on the region, and a public health crisis with disproportionate...