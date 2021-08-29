Cancel
UT Austin is offering students cash prizes up to $10,000 for getting a COVID-19 vaccine

Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Texas is providing cash and other prizes to encourage UT community members to get vaccinated for COVID-19. UT students, staff and faculty who have received at least once vaccine dose at any location can upload their vaccine card on UT’s portal to be eligible to enter into the university’s weekly prize drawing. The prize drawings will occur from Sept. 3 to Oct. 8, and the prizes will vary each week, according to UT’s Protect Texas website.

Dallas, TXfox4news.com

UT Dallas paying students who are vaccinated against COVID-19

DALLAS - The University of Texas at Dallas is offering cash and other prizes to students who get a COVID-19 shot. The university said data shows the vaccines offer the best option for reliable protection against COVID-19. And as students return to campus this fall, it is offering incentives for those who are vaccinated.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Thousands of UT students return to campus as Austin's COVID-19 cases surge

Despite some anxieties over the latest COVID-19 surge, thousands of students at the University of Texas and their families began moving into on-campus residence halls on Friday before classes start next week. As part of UT’s annual "Mooov-In," students checked in at UFCU Disch-Falk Field to pick up dorm keys,...
Ohio Statebizjournals

Ohio State to require faculty, staff, students to get Covid-19 vaccine

Ohio State University will require all of its faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, the university announced Tuesday. The requirement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer vaccine. “The university is taking this step because vaccines are the safest and most...
Austin, TXKXAN

Austin ISD offering $250 bonus to staff who prove they’ve received COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District is now offering incentives for staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. District officials announced Tuesday that staff members who get fully vaccinated before Oct. 15 can get a one-time $250 bonus. Both full-time and part-time employees are eligible for the incentive if they choose to share proof of vaccination by filling out the proper paperwork. Substitutes and temp/hourly workers aren’t eligible, officials said.
Educationthedailytexan.com

UT professors strongly encourage students to get vaccinated, wear masks in classrooms

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the August 23 flipbook. Some UT professors would like to enforce greater COVID-19 safety precautions, such as masking in their classrooms, despite laws and University guidance prohibiting mask mandates and vaccination requirements. University spokesperson Eliska Padilla said professors cannot mandate masks...
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

UT Austin students move onto campus as pandemic drags on

AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of professors and graduate students have signed a petition asking the University of Texas at Austin for COVID-19 vaccination and mask requirements. UT Austin officials say they are "implementing changes consistent with state law." There is currently no mask or vaccine mandate in place, however, the university encourages students to get vaccinated and wear masks while on campus and in the company of others.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

UT Austin professors author petitions to change Covid-19 protocols

AUSTIN, Texas - As students move into dorms at UT Austin this weekend and prepare to be back in classrooms Wednesday, two petitions asking for changes to Covid-19 protocols this semester are circulating. Both petitions were authored by UT professors. One petition asks the school to implement a vaccine mandate,...
Collegesthedailytexan.com

UT urges students to participate in COVID-19 testing twice a week

UT is encouraging all students to partake in proactive community testing twice a week to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, campus PCT capacity currently sits at 15,000 tests a week. With about 51,000 students enrolled at the University, it would take around 102,000 tests a week for University Health...

