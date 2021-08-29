UT Austin is offering students cash prizes up to $10,000 for getting a COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Texas is providing cash and other prizes to encourage UT community members to get vaccinated for COVID-19. UT students, staff and faculty who have received at least once vaccine dose at any location can upload their vaccine card on UT’s portal to be eligible to enter into the university’s weekly prize drawing. The prize drawings will occur from Sept. 3 to Oct. 8, and the prizes will vary each week, according to UT’s Protect Texas website.