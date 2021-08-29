Fire Audiology adds Cognivue assessment program for patients to combat cognitive deficiency
Fire Audiology has added Cognivue to its arsenal of weapons against hearing and cognitive degradation. Cognivue is a computerized cognitive assessment program that gives patients a five-minute assessment. It weighs under eight pounds and folds open and closed like a laptop. The assessment is based on the same FDA-approved technology used by neurologists and other physicians used for evaluating cognition.www.grandforksherald.com
