Ask Policeman Dan: Should I work with someone who wants to pay out of pocket for damages?

Q: I have a dilemma. A pickup backed into my car while I was in church. The driver was nice enough to leave his name. He had insurance but was new on a truck driving job and feared he could lose his job if he turned in the claim and no ticket was written. He would like to pay it out of pocket. I got a couple of bids and now he wants me to get one more. He’s hoping, of course, that one will be low enough to fix or replace the bumper out of pocket. I do not know this man, what do you think would be the best way for me to handle this? — Kathleen.