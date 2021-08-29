New Chicago Fire season 10 photo hints Boden could be leaving 51

Over the course of the summer, there is no denying the biggest point of conversation among Chicago Fire fans has been the fate of Squad. Given the final moments of the season saw Squad trapped underwater with no air left in their tanks, it’s been understandable that all eyes have been on Cruz (Joe Minoso), Severide (Taylor Kinney), Capp (Randy Flagler), and Tony (Anthony Ferraris). Whenever the lives of characters are left up in the air between seasons, it’s not uncommon for all eyes to be on who might not make it out and for fans to spend the offseason looking for any hints about who might survive.