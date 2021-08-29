Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick, MD

Md. senior bowling group members value exercise, camaraderie

By JILLIAN ATELSEK, The Frederick News-Post
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREDERICK, Md. (AP) — It was easy to see Jackie McMahon was laughing, but not so easy to hear over the cacophony of crashing pins and rolling balls. One by one, her friends went up for their shot. They picked up the small duckpin bowling ball and swung it down the lane. More often than not, they were celebrated with cheers, claps or a ringing bell — courtesy of McMahon and the half-dozen companions that surrounded her.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
City
Walkersville, MD
Frederick, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#Exercise#Bowling Ball#Duckpin Bowling#Md#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy