Kanye West's Donda Is Now Streaming
One of the most mystifying album rollouts in memory has finally paid off, with Kanye West’s long-awaited Donda hitting streaming services out of nowhere on Sunday morning. Donda is a whopping 27 tracks, clocking in at 1 hour and 48 minutes (!) long, though its 24th track, “Jail pt 2” (yeah, there are multiple part twos), is unavailable to play on Spotify (and doesn’t show up at all on Apple Music). Our guess is West is still tinkering. The album art is simply a black box for now.www.pastemagazine.com
