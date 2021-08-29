APD: Officer shot man who'd hit person, cars with pipe after Taser had 'negative effect'

Atlanta Police said Sunday an officer shot a man who had hit another person and some cars with a pipe, after the officer's Taser had a "negative effect" and failed to subdue him.

The man who was shot was said to be in surgery at Grady Hospital, and his condition was unknown.

According to APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, the incident began around 5:45 a.m. with the person who had been hit with the pipe flagging down an officer.

Hampton said the officer left his patrol vehicle and encountered the man with the pipe, deploying his Taser to "negative effect" before using his gun, which the deputy chief said he "discharged multiple times."

It was not clear how many times the man was shot, or if the he swung the pipe at the officer during the incident. Police have not yet determined his identity.

The person who was hit by the pipe and flagged down the officer sustained an injury to his arm and was taken to Grady for treatment, Hampton said.

The officer was not injured, police said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which happened in Midtown. The events that led up to the man allegedly hitting cars on Peachtree Pl. were not clear, and Atlanta Police are handling that portion of the investigation.

11Alive's Chenue Her is on scene on Peachtree St. near the Taco Mac at the intersection with Peachtree Pl., where police tape can be seen blocking off a section of the street.

Hampton said he believed the incident occurred on Peachtree Pl.