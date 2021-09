More than two-thirds of U.S. voters support bolstering the Internal Revenue Service's staff to enable more enforcement of the nation’s tax laws, according to a new survey. The key priority of President Biden to ensure high-income earners pay their full tax bills to help fund other areas of new spending won 68% approval in the University of Maryland poll. The survey explained the full proposal to respondents—including the current tax gap and that enforcement would focus on those earning more than $400,000—before asking them for their opinions. The surveyors highlighted that some attribute the growing total of taxes that go uncollected every year to “Congress reducing the IRS’ budget, which has caused the IRS to have less staff and resources to enforce tax laws.”