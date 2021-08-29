Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Berry elected 86th state president of the S.C. Jaycees

By Newberry Observer
Posted by 
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCc0n_0bgLe7RF00
Berry

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Joseph Berry, member of the Newberry Jaycees, was elected to serve as the 86th state president of the South Carolina Jaycees.

Berry, a member of the Newberry chapter since 2017, has held a number of roles both on the local and state level.

“I joke that I came to my first meeting in 2017 and walked out of it with a nomination for chapter president,” said Berry. “However, I was prepared for the job, I felt, growing up around the organization.”

Berry is a third generation Jaycee member and has served as chapter president for the Newberry Jaycees both in 2018 and 2020.

“My parents being Jaycees was a huge developmental opportunity for me growing up. I learned firsthand not only what made a good and bad meeting, but how to give back to your community, and impact it in positive manner,” said Berry. “I carried a lot of that into high school and college where I found myself taking on leadership roles in teams and organizations to make things better.”

During his time with the organization Berry has overseen and assisted with major projects like the Charitable Biergarten at the Newberry Oktoberfest, the annual Christmas Parade, and the Kids Shopping Spree.

Beyond his local roles he has also served as the current membership vice-president for the state organization, a role he held in 2019 as well.

“Being from Newberry and having grown up around this organization I feel an immense responsibility to the organization that has given me a lot of guidance and support I have needed to develop into who I am today,” said Berry. “But I also feel like I stand on the shoulders of giants, the Newberry chapter has had six state presidents before me, and I count many of them as mentors.”

In his role as state president, Berry will represent the organization on the national stage, as well as work to support chapters on the local level. The South Carolina Jaycees work with chapters through the state to empower young people to create positive change in their local community.

“I think having these opportunities to move up in the organization is something that set the Junior Chamber organization apart, a lot of organizations that are doing good in their communities but being a part of a network that has reach not only around the state and the country, but also the world, and can provide that support to the local level to make our community that much better is really interesting. To be a part of that is support system is really exciting, but also to represent Newberry on a larger stage is really humbling,” said Berry.

Berry was elected at the 2021 mid-year board meeting of the state organization, held at the South Carolina Jaycee Camp Hope at the Clemson Outdoor Lab in Pendleton. Camp Hope is the South Carolina Jaycees’ state philanthropy project that provides children and adults with cognitive disabilities a summer camp experience.

Berry will take over at the beginning of 2022, and will be officially sworn in late January or early February during the fourth quarter convention.

Comments / 0

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

592
Followers
623
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Pendleton, SC
Newberry, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S C Jaycees#The Charitable Biergarten#The Kids Shopping Spree#Junior Chamber#The Clemson Outdoor Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Related
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Top 5 things every Newberrian should do

For those of you familiar with this column, you’re probably expecting me to write something about the top activities you should do in and around Newberry for the upcoming season. While I will be giving suggestions, I will first start by telling you that this list is not seasonal, but a focus on the top five things you should do as a resident of the “City of Friendly Folks.”
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Whitaker bringing a crematory to Newberry

NEWBERRY — Whitaker Funeral Home is expanding the services they offer as they are constructing what will be the first cremation center in Newberry County at Newberry Memorial Gardens. “For Americans, more than 50% are already choosing cremation, so we saw a need in our community and our county, we...
Prosperity, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Prosperity PD welcomes, promotes officers

Chief Wesley Palmore (left) welcomes Officer Jermaurie Gause (right) to the Prosperity Police Department. Chief Wesley Palmore (left) congratulates Stephen Selestino (right) on his promotion to corporal. Courtesy of Prosperity PD. Chief Wesley Palmore (left) welcomes Officer Donald Johnson (right) to the Prosperity Police Department. Courtesy of Prosperity PD. Chief...
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

NCSD working on mask mandate

NEWBERRY COUNTY — During the Monday, Aug. 23 Newberry County School District Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted 6-1 to approve a 30-day mask mandate for the district. Board Member Ike Bledsoe voted against. However, on Tuesday, the Newberry County School District released the following statement: “As you previously...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Kinard joins Newberry College’s Muller Center

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Carlton L. Kinard as program coordinator for the institution’s Muller Center. In his new role, the 2016 Newberry College graduate and Newberry city councilperson will connect students to community service opportunities and deepen civic engagement on and off campus. “Mr. Kinard’s love and dedication...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

City Council receives Juneteenth Resolution

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council was presented a resolution Tuesday by Representative Rick Martin for the city’s recent Juneteenth festival. “It is my great pleasure to present this to the city,” Martin said. While Martin was not able to be at the Juneteenth celebration, he thanked council for allowing him...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

The final “Ready for Success” class

NEWBERRY — On May 6, Newberry Adult Education held its final “Ready for Success” class luncheon for the 2020-21 school year. This luncheon honored the third class of students who are now prepared to enter the workforce after learning soft skills, dressing for success, interviewing for jobs, completing an application and writing a resume.
CollegesPosted by
Newberry Observer

Working while attending college can pay off

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Working while going to college can pay off in several ways, according to KHEAA. However, if you do plan to work while in school, be aware of the possible drawbacks. Earning money while in school, building your résumé and learning to work well on a team will...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

An apple a day

NEWBERRY — In honor of students returning to school, the City of Newberry’s Park, Recreation and Tourism Department hid five “apples” in the City of Newberry. Everyone who returned an apple received a $5 gift certificate to Armfield’s, in downtown Newberry. “As part of our back to school themed Walkin’...
Little Mountain, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Helping students with the Glenn Shealy Memorial Scholarship

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — On June 1, 2021, two Mid-Carolina High School seniors were virtually awarded the Glenn Shealy Memorial Scholarship. James Grayson Long, son of Dana and Jason Long and Jeremy Christian Hollowell, son of Beverly and John Hollowell, each received a one-time $1,000 scholarship in memory of Glenn Shealy. They will attend Clemson University in the fall.
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Newberry YL enjoys Windy Gap

Sam Trainor enjoying Windy Gap in North Carolina. Cole Harper, Ian Pullen and Sam Worley come out ready for camp activities. Carsyn Hydrick takes part in some archery. Madie Fanara participates in archery. Courtesy of Tori Steyne Harper. Olivia Abrams, Madie Fanara, Jessica Franklin, Ali Larsen and Anna Merchant give...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

The Bishop Agency celebrates grand opening

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting August 6 for The Bishop Agency Revenue Management Services at 1012 Main Street, in downtown Newberry. Kendal Bishop is the owner of The Bishop Agency which also houses Revenue Management Medical Billing, Revenue Management Medical Billing Education, and...
Prosperity, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Bedenbaugh awarded Order of the Palmetto

PROSPERITY — Michael Bedenbaugh, president and CEO of Preservation South Carolina, has been awarded the Order of the Palmetto by Governor Henry McMaster. In the nominating letter prepared by William B. Fitzpatrick, board chairperson of Preservation South Carolina, it is stated: “For the past fourteen years, Mike has dedicated his working life to saving our state’s historic landmarks. In his boyhood home of Prosperity he realized that the town’s historic buildings—the heart and soul of downtown Prosperity—were being lost to age, indifference, and indiscriminate development, he became engaged in community affairs. When the opportunity to save historic buildings across the entire state appeared, he accepted the position of executive director of Preservation South Carolina, and we are the better for it.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy