Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

TAELER: Kay Lee Ray Puts NXT Women's Division On Notice

By Taeler Hendrix
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fast on the heels of WWE SummerSlam was NXT Takeover 36. What a weekend for the WWE Universe, am I right?! Friends turned foes. Champions were challenged. Stars reemerged. Titles changed hands. Some journeyed up to the main roster. Others parted ways. Grudges turned to all out war. Hits and misses. Stories told and voices heard. And of course violence aplenty. The WWE Universe true to form tuned into NXT for the fall out after the shakeups resulting from NXT Takeover 36. As changes to WWE are felt marking the end of one era and the beginning of another, NXT was definitely not exempt. Change imminent…

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meiko Satomura
Person
Kay Lee Ray
Person
Taeler Hendrix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Black And Gold#Combat#Taeler#Nxt Women#Wwe Summerslam#Nxt Takeover 36#Klr#The Nxt Women S Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Kay Lee Ray’s WWE Status

Kay Lee Ray is now working the main WWE NXT brand full-time. As noted, KLR made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s NXT Takeover 36 event for a staredown with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez after her successful title defense over Dakota Kai. In an update, PWInsider now reports that KLR...
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s another Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT! I’m Jeremy Thomas as always, and tonight we have the fallout from NXT Takeover 36 when Samoa Joe became NXT Champion and we lost two of the brand’s top heels in Karrion Kross (or Demolition Kross as I guess we can call him now) and Adam Cole. There’s big changes afoot in NXT, so in the words of the wise Ray Arnold:
WWEringsidenews.com

Kay Lee Ray Makes NXT Debut At TakeOver: 36

WWE brought a big TakeOver special on the night after SummerSlam. Dakota Kai failed to win the NXT Women’s Title, but Raquel Gonzalez did not go long without a new challenger stepping up. Kay Lee Ray’s music hit as Raquel was celebrating after her big win. Then the former NXT...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Takeover 36 Results – New Champions Crowned, 2 Of 3 Falls Match, Kay Lee Ray, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Takeover 36 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. – The WWE NXT Takeover 36 Pre-Show opens live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL as Sam Roberts welcomes us. He’s joined by McKenzie Mitchell. They hype tonight’s show and we get a video package for the 2 of 3 Falls match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. We see footage of Cole and O’Reilly arriving to the building earlier today. Back from a break and we get a video for tonight’s NXT UK Title match.
WWEWWE

Ember Moon will attempt to shut down Kay Lee Ray

Since jumping across the pond, former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray is making it clear that she is going to run through the competition of NXT. Enter Ember Moon. The former NXT Champion has taken exception to the heated remarks and is ready to put the Scottish competitor’s words to the test. Can The Shenom cast an Eclipse upon the outspoken Kay Lee Ray’s shine? Find out next Tuesday at 8/7 on USA Network.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Asuka Bad Medical News Surprises WWE Fans

Asuka has not been on WWE programming in several months after getting her teeth literally knocked out ‘The Queen of Spades’ Shayna Baszler. It was also feared that Asuka had a concussion as well. In an update to this, it was revealed that Asuka finally got her teeth fixed, taking to social media via Twitter to thank her dentist.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Rikishi Reacts To His Third Son Signing With WWE, Eva Marie Upset With Doudrop

As you’d expect, Eva Marie wasn’t happy with Doudrop following RAW and took to Twitter to vent once again. She said,. “She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct that WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling.” She added, “If @DoudropWWE didn’t cheap shot me, I would’ve been able to show everyone my shooting star press tonight on #WWERaw #EVALution #TheFaceOfMondayNightRaw.”
WWEBleacher Report

AEW and WWE Stars Who Had the Worst Summer of 2021

New champions, big career advancements and major victories from the All Elite Wrestling and WWE rosters were celebrated in Tuesday's breakdown of the stars who had the best summer of 2021. However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for everybody. Pro wrestling is a business where in order for someone...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Surprising Alcohol Rumor Leaks

The former WWE star Heath Slater recently said that Roman Reigns started making limited public appearances after becoming one of WWE’s top stars. Vince McMahon ‘Controversial’ Demand To Carmella Leaks. Heath Slater says Roman Reigns has stopped drinking beers in public. Reigns joined WWE in 2010 and made his main...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Allegedly ‘Sabotaged’ WWE Show

One half of the Impact Wrestling Tag-Team Champions Karl Anderson has been trending on Twitter for some bold remarks on WWE. He further took some massive shots at Triple H, who oversees the operations of WWE NXT. Karl Anderson takes huge shots at Triple H. NXT is undergoing some huge...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole To Sign With Surprising Company?

The former NXT star Adam Cole has had a great stint while being at the company since 2017. He has achieved great success working for the brand but now he is a free agent after his contract recently got expired. The former NXT Champion is also officially done with NXT...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Usos ‘Removed’ From Smackdown?

WWE is set to hold its next tour in the UK later this month as the company announced that it will hold live events in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 19, London on Monday, September 20, Cardiff on Tuesday, September 21, and Glasgow on Wednesday, September 22. When WWE first confirmed the SmackDown tour, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos, and more were advertised to appear.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

CM Punk Shoots Down Idea Of AJ Lee Returning To The Ring Due To Her Neck

CM Punk is putting an end to the idea of AJ Lee returning to the ring. With Punk back in wrestling, many have wondered if his wife AJ Lee would follow suit. Punk gave Lee a shoutout during his promo on last Wednesday's Dynamite and Britt Baker mentioned the possibility of a mixed tag team match involving Punk and Lee.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Billy Gunn Turns On Paul Wight On 9/1 AEW Dynamite

Ahead of his impending match against QT Marshall at AEW All Out, Paul Wight has forgotten one of the golden rules in wrestling, never turn your back on someone. QT Marshall arrived in the ring on September 1 with an entourage of Factory students. when Paul White was able to take out the entire crew by himself, QT Marshall was left perplexed when Billy Gunn and his children arrived to make sure that QT Marshall wouldn't get in the ring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy