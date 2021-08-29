TAELER: Kay Lee Ray Puts NXT Women's Division On Notice

Fast on the heels of WWE SummerSlam was NXT Takeover 36. What a weekend for the WWE Universe, am I right?! Friends turned foes. Champions were challenged. Stars reemerged. Titles changed hands. Some journeyed up to the main roster. Others parted ways. Grudges turned to all out war. Hits and misses. Stories told and voices heard. And of course violence aplenty. The WWE Universe true to form tuned into NXT for the fall out after the shakeups resulting from NXT Takeover 36. As changes to WWE are felt marking the end of one era and the beginning of another, NXT was definitely not exempt. Change imminent…