Fentanyl drives huge increase in overdose deaths in Thurston County

OLYMPIA — The number of overdose deaths in Thurston County in 2021 could be double the number in 2020, given current trends, Coroner Gary Warnock says. The coroner’s office has seen 44 overdose deaths this year compared to 55 in 2020, Warnock said during a meeting Wednesday. Data from the state Department of Health show 48 drug-related deaths occurred within the county in 2019. That increased from 38 in 2018 and 35 in 2017.