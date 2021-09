SAN LEANDRO (KPIX) — In the beginning they were hailed as heroes, recognized for their work and applauded as they left hospitals and clinics caring for the alarmingly increasing number of COVID-19 patients. But more than a year and half into the pandemic, nurses and doctors have witnessed a shift. Patients are more combative and social media is trusted over science. The physical and emotional toll on healthcare workers is apparent in the staffing issues, two registered nurses told KPIX. Many are retiring early, sick or choosing not to work at certain hospitals depending on work conditions. “We had one nurse doing the...