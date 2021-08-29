Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Will ‘Prodigal Son’ find new home?

By Rich Heldenfels, Tribune News Service Published:
Columbian
 5 days ago

You have questions. I have some answers. Since Fox canceled “Prodigal Son,” have the producers been able to find a network that will air the show? It was a good show, and I am surprised that Fox canceled it. Matt Webb Mitovich of TVLIne.com reported in July that efforts to...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Stout
Person
Carrie Ann Inaba
Person
Maury Chaykin
Person
Timothy Hutton
Person
Hugh Beaumont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Prodigal Son#Television#Tvline Com#Italian#The New York Times#Times#The Methodist Church#Nihmedlineplus#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mom' Star Working on New CBS Sitcom

Mom star Jaime Pressly will reportedly make a return to your TV screens. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that Pressly will star in another show for CBS titled The Porch. The new series is reportedly based on an original idea from the actor herself. Based on the official logline for the...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

'Prodigal Son' still wanders in wilderness

Q: Since Fox canceled "Prodigal Son," have the producers been able to find a network that will air the show? It was a good show, and I am surprised that Fox canceled it. A: Matt Webb Mitovich of TVLine.com reported in July that efforts to find the drama a new home "have come up empty." While the show had some enthusiastic fans, an earlier TVLine report noted that, for Fox, "viewership was just too small to justify bringing it back for a third season," and showed several declines from its first season. "Among the six original dramas Fox has aired this TV season, it ranks fourth in both measures, besting only the already-canceled 'Filthy Rich' and 'NEXT,' " the site said.
TV Seriesromper.com

The Surprising Real Life Inspiration Behind Fox’s Prodigal Son TV Series

Michael Sheen and Tom Payne play an unusual father and son in Fox's Prodigal Son TV series: one is a criminal psychologist while the other is a prolific serial killer. Payne's character Malcolm Bright is on the right side of the law, but he finds himself drawn back into his dad Martin Whitly's orbit when he needs help solving a series of murders. It's a compelling hook for a series, and a thankfully fictional one; if Prodigal Son was based on a true story, you'd already have listened to the podcast about it. The show, which ended in May 2021 after two seasons on Fox, wasn't inspired by real events — but it did come about through some character-based thought experiments.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Alex Cord, a character actor best known for portraying Michael Coldsmith Briggs III on Airwolf, has died at the age of 88. Cord's publicist and friend Linda McAlister confirmed his death to Deadline. Cord died Monday at his home in Valley View, Texas. The Hollywood Reporter...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Survivor season 41: Who is host Jeff Probst?

Survivor is back on our screens this month, with long-time host Jeff Probst fronting the series for its upcoming 41st season.Probst has hosted Survivor since its inception in 2000 and has been a constant on the show since.He got his start in television on the FX network, hosting Backchat, a half-hour talk show that featured him reading and replying to viewer questions. For the same network, Probst, alongside comedian Orlando Jones, hosted Sound FX.From there, the 59-year-old moved to VH1 to host Rock & Roll Jeopardy!, a riff on the original Jeopardy! game show that focused entirely on questions...
TV ShowsPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Adds '90210' Alum to Stacked Season 30 Lineup

Dancing With the Stars will have quite the star-studded cast for its upcoming 30th season. The ABC reality dance competition series has already tapped JoJo Siwa, who makes history as the first since the show's inception to have a partner of the same sex. Since the announcement, other major heavy-hitters have been added, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta standout Kenya Moore, The Bachelor Season 25 lead Matt James, NBA baller Iman Shumpert, Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee, and Full House alum Lori Loughlin's daughter - influencer Olivia Jade.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

B Positive Promotes Linda Lavin and 2 Others — Plus, Meet the 6 New Cast Members Joining for Season 2

B Positive‘s ensemble just got a lot larger — and that includes big promotions for three existing cast members. CBS on Wednesday confirmed that Linda Lavin (Norma), David Anthony Higgins (Jerry) and Darryl Stephens (Gideon) have all been elevated to series-regular status for Season 2. They join returning series regulars Annaleigh Ashford (Gina), Thomas Middleditch (Drew), Kether Donohue (Gabby), Sara Rue (Julia), Izzy G. (Maddie) and Terrence Terrell (Eli). In addition, the network has released a statement by executive producer Chuck Lorre, who reveals the central premise of Season 2: “Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina has learned that...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘B Positive’ Overhauls Cast, Premise Ahead of Season 2

CBS’ comedy B Positive is making some big changes for its second season. The Chuck Lorre-produced comedy will overhaul its premise and cast for its second run, focusing on the assisted living facility where Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) works. The show has upped Linda Lavin, Gary Anthony Higgins and Darryl Stephens to series regulars after they recurred last season and added six actors as recurring players. “Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting,” Lorre said in a statement. “She puts this principle to work by trying to improve the...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Josh Peck joins 'How I Met Your Father' cast

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): Former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck has joined the cast of Hilary Duff-led 'How I Met Your Father' series. CBS' 'How I Met Your Father' (HIMYF), a spinoff of the network's long-running sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother' (HIMYM) has added another former child star- Josh Peck to its cast in a recurring role to act opposite series lead Chris Lowell, according to E! News.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Casts Jane Krakowski as Lily St Regis

NBC’s “Annie Live!” has cast Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis. Lily is described as the “sassy” and “sticky-fingered” partner of Rooster Hannigan, who is being played by Tituss Burgess. Yes, it’s an “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” reunion this December on NBC! (And in terms of Krakowski and NBC, a “30...
Celebritiesbransontrilakesnews.com

Skylar Astin splits from Lisa Stelly

Skylar Astin has split from Lisa Stelly. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star and the 35-year-old actress made their romance Instagram official in July last year, but it has now been reported they’ve called time on their relationship after just over a year of dating. A source told People magazine: “They’re both...
TV SeriesColumbian

Fall for fall TV: 12 most highly anticipated series of season

The fall TV season isn’t what it used to be — the other three seasons have long since caught up — but the months between now and year’s end still bring an embarrassment of riches. And we’re not just talking about the Roys. From the long-awaited second season of “The...
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Rob Lowe And Melissa Gilbert Broke Up

Melissa Gilbert has been in the public eye ever since landing her career-defining role on the NBC series "Little House on the Prairie" in the early 1970s. The former child star grew up in a showbiz family — her grandfather, Harry Crane, was a comedy writer who helped to create "The Honeymooners," per Us Weekly, and her younger siblings, Jonathan and Sara Gilbert, both started acting as kids, on "Little House on the Prairie" and "Roseanne," respectively.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.

Comments / 0

Community Policy