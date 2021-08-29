Mandy Patinkin, grieving fan connect via TikTok
Inigo Montoya continues to be a hero, 34 years after the release of the movie “The Princess Bride.”. Mandy Patinkin, who famously portrayed the sword-fighting Spaniard on a quest to avenge his father in Rob Reiner’s 1987 classic, was tagged by thousands of TikTok users in the hopes he would see a video by user @AlaskaWebb (real name: Amanda Webb). In Webb’s emotional video, she said her father, who died of cancer in March, was a big “Princess Bride” fan.www.columbian.com
