Mandy Patinkin, grieving fan connect via TikTok

Mandy Patinkin had a sweet moment with a fan on TikTok this week. That sentence has its own layer of surprise in that Mandy Patinkin, stage legend and Homeland actor and the Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride, is on TikTok to begin with—but the connection he made with this fan was particularly heartfelt. When a user by the handle of @alaska_webb reached out to the actor with a story about losing her father to cancer, she asked if a rumor she once heard was true: did Patinkin deliver the line, "I want my father back, you son of a bitch," in memory of his own father who died from cancer? She added that Inigo Montoya was also her favorite character from the film.