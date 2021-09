Have you ever watched the news and thought, “what agenda are they pushing with this,” or “something tells me that wasn’t the whole story”? Then please keep reading. The school year is starting. What should be an exciting time for children across Berks County has become so politically driven, and parents across America are feeling disenfranchised. I challenge anyone to show me where in the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Constitution or even the Bible, it states that a parent relinquishes his or her parental rights during an emergency, a pandemic or an epidemic.