‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ returns

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News Published:
Columbian
 5 days ago

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is ready to rise from the ashes. Larry David’s acclaimed comedy series will return for its 11th season in October, HBO announced Monday, more than 18 months since it wrapped its 10th season in March 2020 with coffee shop Latte Larry’s burning to the ground. “Believe me,...

