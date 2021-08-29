Cancel
Letter: Columnist wrong on Afghanistan

By Charlie Chappelle, Vancouver Published:
Columbian
 5 days ago

With incredulity I read the piece by Mr. Jay Ambrose, “United States of incompetence.” Once again Mr. Ambrose goes off the rails on a crazy train. Mr. Ambrose acknowledges that President George W. Bush started America’s Afghanistan War, but insists he was right to do so. Um, no. To truly believe that America could somehow transform Afghanistan into a Middle Eastern version of Denmark was as loony tunes as Mr. Ambrose seems to be. Every president since GWB wanted to end the American adventure in Afghanistan. President Biden had the fortitude to actually get it done. Moreover, the utter failure of the Afghan army to lift a finger to defend itself, and the legal government there, is in no way the fault of the American president.

www.columbian.com

