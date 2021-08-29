Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vancouver, WA

Letter: Reelect LaBrant for port

By Phil Landesberg, VANCOUVER Published:
Columbian
 5 days ago

Port of Vancouver Commissioner Eric LaBrant has served the public interest well and deserves reelection. For the Port of Vancouver to meet its mission of providing economic benefit to our community, it must ensure that port commissioners, staff and key stakeholders work together to balance economic, environmental, and community considerations. Eric has demonstrated abilities to work collaboratively with his fellow port commissioners to achieve this balance. In spite of the pandemic, the port has set records for wind energy shipments and increased cargo shipments, while providing well-paying jobs.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy