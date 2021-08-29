Letter: Reelect LaBrant for port

Port of Vancouver Commissioner Eric LaBrant has served the public interest well and deserves reelection. For the Port of Vancouver to meet its mission of providing economic benefit to our community, it must ensure that port commissioners, staff and key stakeholders work together to balance economic, environmental, and community considerations. Eric has demonstrated abilities to work collaboratively with his fellow port commissioners to achieve this balance. In spite of the pandemic, the port has set records for wind energy shipments and increased cargo shipments, while providing well-paying jobs.