The Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby and Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters held a briefing after America’s Afghanistan exit. Watch the briefing in the player above. With the U.S. involvement in the war over and all American military out of the country, Biden is grappling with the prospects of a new relationship with the Taliban. He has tasked Secretary of State Antony Blinken with coordinating with international partners to hold the Taliban to their promise of safe passage for Americans and others who want to leave in the days ahead.