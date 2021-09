You know things are dire when even your tax helpers are overtaxed. In a rare display of transparency this week, the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) outlined various logistical problems that have caused substantial delays for its team of advocates, who are tasked with helping taxpayers resolve issues with the Internal Revenue Service. Just as the IRS has been buried under an extreme backlog of unprocessed tax returns—leaving millions of Americans without their refunds and no word on the they’ll receive them—the TAS has been suffocating under the flood of taxpayers who have turned to the service for help.