After four years, the Board of Supervisors Task Force has printed a lot of material that has embraced a lot of the different aspects of homelessness in a foothill county with our population. They have a clear understanding of how bad things are getting for County Administration. In all that has been printed and shared, we are still missing what? What is it the Board of Supervisors expects out of their own task force? There is no action plan. Why did they name it a task force? There was nothing done during COVID.