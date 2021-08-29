Saints should carry 3 QBs so Taysom Hill can serve as offensive weapon
The New Orleans Saints named Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, which now begs the question — What will Taysom Hill‘s role be in 2021?. In previous years, the Saints have used Hill in the best possible way, as he’s been the perfect Swiss army knife that defenses have had a tough time figuring out. This is exactly what the Saints need to implement again in 2021 and it’s when Hill is at his best.whodatdish.com
