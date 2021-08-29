5 MLB players who would be great pro wrestling heroes

Last week, we discussed whether professional football players, in the middle of their career, could suddenly switch to MMA and use their tremendous strength, speed, and agility to dominate. The answer was an emphatic no. No matter how good they are at football, and even imagining they cross over in their late 20s, they will invariably lose to decent martial artists at heavyweight, the most talent-poor division in MMA. The question is frankly insulting to pro fighters. On a fundamental level, pro footballers build their bodies up to play a completely different sport, and learn utterly different motions and instincts for too long, to succeed at MMA. But there was a second half to my initial question. What if those same athletes never pursued a career in professional football, but instead chose MMA and began training in their late teens, if not earlier? At first glance, this seems purely hypothetical. After all, if they don't pursue football, how do we even know if they had the ability to become pro footballers in the first place? Indeed, there is a level of conjecture here. However, we can make educated guesses based on certain data and our observations of a fighter's athleticism.