Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

My Turn: A recyclable revival

Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve likely heard about the supposed death of recycling in recent years. But have you heard that recycling is actually thriving again?. If this comes as a surprise to you, you’re not alone. I recently read a local article with outdated and inaccurate information about recycling markets. So I thought I’d set the record straight. As a bonus, I’ll tell you the single most valuable item in your recycling bin today. The answer may surprise you.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Recycling#Recycling Bin#Recyclable Materials#Paper Recycling#Coca Cola#Pepsi Co#Number 2 Hdpe Natural#Nrra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
Related
AdvocacyConcord Monitor

My Turn: A corps to match a crisis

‘Service is the rent we pay for the privilege of living on this earth.” These words by the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm were never more apt than today. And the rent just went up. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), living on Planet Earth is a perilous...
MetroWest Daily News

Railroad looks to revive glass recycling in Hopedale

HOPEDALE — At the downtown Hopedale railyard Monday morning, two hills of what looked like glittering sand were piled against cement blocks in a warehouse. Up close, the piles were revealed to be small pellets of glass. “This product is able to go into the railcar,” Grafton and Upton Railroad...
AdvocacyConcord Monitor

My Turn: The mess we’re in

It’s hard to find many good news stories these days. Global warming is proceeding at rates unforeseen by scientists’ bleakest projections. Animal and plant species are dying out at record rates. War, poverty, famine and totalitarian regimes are on the rise at a time when the Earth itself seems to be punishing us.
EnvironmentPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Teva Continues Eco-Friendly Push With Recycled Ripstop Slip-Ons

After switching its signature sandal straps to recycled plastic last year, the brand is introducing a recycled update on its Ember line. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ImmigrationRecorder

My Turn: A way to ‘adopt a refugee’

Although the U.S. does not usually allow its residents to “adopt a refugee,” it does have one emergency procedure that might make it possible for regular Americans to help get a refugee out of Afghanistan. If granted an “emergency humanitarian parole,” an Afghan who has a good reason to fear...
EnvironmentCity of Madison Wisconsin

Battery Recycling

As electric vehicles are becoming more common, talks about batteries have become more frequent. However, even gas-powered vehicles have batteries – and these batteries are replaced more often than those of electric vehicles. With almost 1,400 assets in our fleet, we go through quite a few batteries a year. In...
House RentConcord Monitor

My Turn: A harsher landscape for tenants

On Aug. 26, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a CDC moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent. New Hampshire tenants who had protection from nonpayment evictions are again vulnerable to being made homeless. However, evictions happened even during the moratorium. As executive director of 603 Legal Aid, I saw...
Saint Peters, MOstpetersmo.net

Recycling Tips: What CAN You Recycle?

There's a lot of questions surrounding how cans are supposed to be recycled. Should I remove the labels? Do I need to completely clean them out before recyling? What is the best environmental option for recycling cans?. You don't have to remove labels: You may already know that aluminum, tin,...
Public HealthRecorder

My Turn: Economy and a COVID resurgence

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, does not expect the U.S. will need to reenter lockdown as the delta strain of the coronavirus drives surges in new cases across the country. Even if that prediction proves to be correct, there are still many reasons for concern about the economy. Let’s look at a few of them.
Environmentviralhatch.com

Woman Turns Non-Recyclable Plastic Into Bricks 7 Times Stronger Than Concrete

A Kenyan woman is turning tons of plastic trash into super durable, lightweight bricks that cost a tenth of the price of normal bricks. 29-year-old Kenyan inventor Nzambi Matee was tired of tripping over plastic in her home city of Narobi, which generates over 500 tons of plastic waste a day, only a small fraction of which is recycled.
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

My Turn: A matter of convenience?

I couldn’t agree more with the letter by Scott Walker (“Wrong location, governor,” Monitor, Aug. 15) regarding the proposed site for a 60-bed secured psychiatric unit on the corner of Fruit and Clinton streets. I don’t know Scott, but when he described the uses of the residential neighborhood (schools, daycare and sporting fields) he was totally on point. And when he described the houses on Clinton Street. being just over 110 feet from the site, he literally described my house and living room.
Environmentrubbernews.com

Eastman collaborates on closed-loop recycling

KINGSPORT, Tenn.—Eastman Chemical Co.'s molecular recycling program is a key in collaboration to turn the mixed plastics in automotive shredder residue back into auto parts. Eastman is working with the United States Automotive Materials Partnership and automotive recycler Louis Padnos Iron & Metal Co. as part of a concept study to demonstrate a closed-loop recycling plan intended to "bring circularity into the mainstream."
Greenfield, MARecorder

My Turn: ‘We need to use less energy’

I am 21 years old and I don’t doubt for a minute that we are experiencing climate change. In the years that I have been alive so far, I have seen things get worse. The summers have been hotter. We have times of more severe drought, and then record rain falls.
Greenfield, MARecorder

My Turn: The social safety net

Lately it has become quite popular among young people to advocate socialism. I have never lived in a self-described socialist country but I did live in one with a great deal more of what is sometimes called a social safety net. I moved to the USA from England when I...
Public HealthConcord Monitor

My Turn: Collective action needed to move beyond COVID

If you want to drive a car, you have to pass a test to prove your competency. Then you have to obey the basic rules of the road. No one really questions this. People do not claim these requirements limit their freedom. As a society, we agree on social compacts....
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy