5 Reasons Why Shang-Chi Will Be My First Trip Back To The Movie Theater In Well Over A Year

Do you want to know the last movie I saw in the movie theater? Onward. Onward! That movie came out on March 6, 2020! That lines up, since a lot of stuff started shutting down around that time last year, but hot damn! That’s a long time to not go to the movies when I used to literally go every single weekend before Covid. I've been playing it safe in these uncertain times. But with Marvel moving forward with the next new member of the MCU in their upcoming film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, I think it’s time to break out the hazmat suit. That’s because I’m heading back to the movie theater, baby!