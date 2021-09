An upcoming update to Nintendo Switch Online is said to add Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to the service. At least, that’s what known insider “NateDrake” has claimed in his most recent “Nate the Hate” podcast. You’ll find the new podcast down below. In this episode, the insider refers to an emulator datamine from 2019, in which 4 emulators were discovered in the Nintendo Switch Online NES application for the Switch. According to “NateDrake”, an official announcement from Nintendo is inbound.