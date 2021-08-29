Cancel
Tysons, VA

Sneak Peek: The Perch opens in Tysons

By INSIDENOVA STAFF
Inside Nova
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Perch, a new event and entertainment space atop Capital One Hall in Tysons, has opened, along with Northern Virginia's first Starr Hill Brewery. The Perch and the brewery are part of Capital One's headquarters complex at Route 123 and the Beltway and are open to the public. An official opening for the Perch and brewery is scheduled Sept. 17-19 at an event called Perchfest. The adjacent hotel, called the Watermark, is scheduled to open in early October, about the same time as Capital One Hall begins live performances.

www.insidenova.com

