Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

House on Muntanya street / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

By Curated by Agustina Coulleri
ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. The project is understood from the section. With the orientation of the building working in favour (courtyard to the south and street to the north), and with the aim of meeting the requirements of accessibility in the courtyard and direct sunlight to as many rooms as possible, a house is planned on intermediate levels and with a staggered volumetry.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#3m#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designhomedit.com

Small Bathroom Remodel Ideas And Inspiring Designs

Small rooms have a charm of their own because they present a challenge. Given the limited amount of space you have to make smart choices when furnishing and decorating such an area. With that in mind, today we’re checking out some small bathroom remodel ideas to see what can be...
Interior Designthecamarilloacorn.com

Shower design options take a home’s bathroom to the next level

Blending fashion and function, the best bathroom design addresses the needs of the homeowner while reflecting their personal tastes. What often separates good from great design can be found in the details. Sophisticated designer touches elevate a bathroom in an upscale way that defines a space as a luxury retreat...
Designdesignboom.com

ADR architects' kostelec house takes shape as two stretching concrete slabs

ADR architects presents its ‘kostelec’ house in the czech republic, defined by its single, stretching volume. the site was once occupied by an old brick factory complex. after flying overhead in a helicopter, the owner became fascinated by the site and instantly bought it. the design of the house is the winning entry of a small competition held between three competing architects. the winning design by ADR makes use of the house’s openings to ensure views toward the individual peaks of the czech bohemian uplands. all rooms are organized around a central corridor, and look out through glazed walls toward the distant czech landscape.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

white convex walls dominate the interior of a futuristic apartment in tbilisi, georgia

The modern oval-shaped building influenced interior aesthetics. georgia-based studio stipfold designed an apartment of pure white volumes in the city of tbilisi, georgia. the flat is not so ordinary as it sits inside an oval-shaped building. the interior is influenced by the rounded exterior shape and as a result, fosters many curved walls. the residence looks over the city through the curved glass walls, from which daylight diligently pierces the space and playfully bounces off of the convex surfaces of the apartment. the entrance corridor narrows down midway and broadens up eventually into the living room, embracing the daylight with a swinging impact.
Home & Gardendesignboom.com

french design atelier converts mercedes vito into minimalist cocoon-like campervan

French design atelier serge propose has converted a mercedes vito into a minimalist campervan with a warm, cocoon-like character. despite its small size, the van supports a variety of functions, including a sleeping and lounge area, a kitchen, and ample storage space. the designers have put emphasis on using natural materials as much as possible, with the transformation mainly using birch plywood. in addition, the entire insulation is made using hemp wool and projected cork.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

DIY Coastal Home Decor – Part 2

Here is the continuation of the coastal decor series we have started for you. We hope you will get tons of inspiration from this series, and you will design a home that will seem like a seaside house. So take a look at the ideas. Spray Paint a Branch in...
Interior Designdwell.com

A 17th-Century Apartment in France Is Transformed With Curves and Color

Studio Razavi Architecture blends old and new to create a moody, introspective space for a bachelor living in Lyon. In the bustling city of Lyon, France, lies a uniquely preserved area known as the Renaissance District. Layered with an array of cobblestone streets and ancient architecture, this neighborhood unsurprisingly draws visitors from near and far. Not long ago, it also served as the setting for one of the latest undertakings by Studio Razavi Architecture, the renovation of an apartment perched in a historic building.
Interior DesignDezeen

SAU Taller d'Arquitectura opens up narrow interior during Spanish home renovation

A double-height living area crossed by a small wooden bridge sits at the centre of this home in Girona, Spain, renovated and extended by SAU Taller d'Arquitectura. The Sant Daniel House is just 3.5 metres wide and sandwiched between party walls, so the Barcelona-based practice wanted to open up its interior as much as possible. The aim was to create continuous views along its 12.5-metre length and making the circulation areas "almost disappear".
Interior DesignDomaine

This Earthy, Functional Home Style Is Perfect for Hot Climates

If you've ever traveled to the American Southwest, you've probably seen an adobe-style house, a type of home with deep roots in the region's indigenous history. While many southwestern-style homes share a similar rustic, earthy aesthetic, adobe-style homes share some unique features that make them a practical choice for dry, hot, and extreme climates.
Shreveport, LAtheforumnews.com

Contemporary Cottage Style

Mod office reflects a different side of the homeowners. Her home serves as a snapshot of Shreveport history and times past. But the cottage that serves as her business space is a leap forward in time. Marsha Millican Gill is a Certified Public Accountant and owner of Marsha O. Millican,...
Interior Designmansionglobal.com

6 Interior Design Issues Solved…by One Tiny Table

THE DEMAND FOR flexibility in our living spaces has made the antique game table especially beloved by interior designers today. Pros, however, have long considered the morphable table a secret hero. “They are quiet pieces of furniture, but they do a job,” said Emily Todhunter, an interior designer in London.
Interior Designworldarchitecture.org

MK Design Studio designs luxurious holiday villa with creamy white walls and stone-walled terraces

This sculptural and minimalist luxurious holiday villa evokes Mykonos' famous Cycladic vernacular style while adding contemporary touch into the structure, designed by Kolonaki-based architecture and interior design practice Maria Kardami Design Studio. The villa, located on the shore of Ornos Bay, Mykonos, Greece was transformed from an existing house into...
Interior Designveranda.com

Designer Charlotte Moss Breaks Down Veere Grenney's Fascinating Design Ethos

Every room tells a story. Some are like novels, straightforward with “once upon a time” and “the end,” while others are mysteries leaving us puzzled. But all have a bit of biography (how could they not?). This room by English designer Veere Grenney was created in the late 1980s, around the time that both of us started our design firms. In this case, I was able to learn from Grenney directly that this is a 19th-century villa in Chelsea, which he designed in collaboration with a glamorous European client whose tastes favored the unconventional, oftentimes outrageous. The wallpaper was an antiques store find and hand-painted sometime in the 1700s, and what existed was a little shy of covering the room. So Grenney found a genius restorer to seamlessly add to the existing panels. It became a backdrop for this exuberantly painted Venetian commode, which one can only imagine suited the personality of its stylish owner. Pale marble floors are softened with a sizable needlepoint rug, a solid silk that allows the Italian chairs to speak for themselves. And the largest possible mirror for the space continues this biography, reflecting a feminine palette of apricot, celadon, and buttery yellow.
Interior Designartvoice.com

Luxury home design on a budget

Anyone can afford a luxury home design even when they are on a budget. Whether you’re looking for comfort or to bring out a unique look to your interior, it’s possible to glam up your space using the latest interior design trends that are less costly. But, even when on a budget, quality rather than quantity is important since quality lasts. For larger interior pieces such as furniture, you might have to save up for some time to get the best items.
EntertainmentArchDaily

Lena House / Smart Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Smart Design Studio was engaged by a repeat client to breathe new life into a grand Victorian terrace in Sydney. Central to the transformation was the conversion of an existing single-story garage into a contemporary infill structure that houses spacious stairs and lifts connecting all five levels. A narrow full-height slot window connects the historic facade to the clearly expressed new brick form.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

serpentine pink staircase highlights the inclination of AD+studio's house in vietnam

AD+studio introduces a residential project for a three-generation family in binh duong, vietnam, which is characterized by its staggered arrangement. its intriguing site — a slanted road branching from a lower junction — and its slightly sloped plot, served as the starting point of the conceptual development. furthermore, a serpentine light-pink staircase provides access to the multiple levels of the dwelling.
Designdesignboom.com

stefano boeri's tree-centered kitchen unit exhibited at milan design week 2021

At milan design week 2021, ARAN cucine exhibits its ‘oasi’ kitchen unit created in collaboration with stefano boeri architetti. designed for wellbeing, sustainability and conviviality, oasi is a freestanding unit that contains everything you need: cupboards for storage, appliances for cooking and washing, and even an extendable table for dining. the product is on view at rho fiera milano as part of the new supersalone during the september edition of milan design week 2021 from september 5-10.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Wagstaffe House / buck&simple

Text description provided by the architects. Wagstaffe House is the realization of a dream to live in the trees overlooking the water. The layout consists of public and private wings that create a raised courtyard, open on one side to frame the view and create a place of refuge from the elements.
Visual ArtArchDaily

CHI’s House / Tad.atelier

Text description provided by the architects. After the completion of the first project in Dalat two years ago, we were contacted again for a new assignment – designing a weekend house where some areas could also be used for running the client’s small business. Due to the pandemic situation, the business plan had gone through different changes from the bakery, bookshop café, and finally a bedding showroom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy