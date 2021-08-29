Harvesting and Eating Squash Blossoms at Home

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Many summers ago in Sydney, when our family lived in a house with a small courtyard, we cultivated a small vegetable garden in a recycled wine barrel. We grew cherry tomatoes, carrots, beets, and zucchini, all squished together in this modestly sized basin. I'd heard that zucchini had a reputation for easily overrunning a small garden—and our plants did just that. We were rewarded with more zucchini than we could possibly eat. The flowers—stuffed with ricotta, battered and fried to a crispy zenith—disappeared into our bellies quickly. But the oversupply of zucchini stumped me for a moment. Faced with vegetable preparation uncertainty, I did as I often do in this situation and fired up the grill, which has always been my favorite way of preparing large quantities of vegetables.