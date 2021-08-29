Cancel
Australian Local Government Kills Shelter-Bound Dogs

By Abigail Jane
One Green Planet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local government in rural Australia drastically shot 15 shelter-bound dogs in an attempt to protect volunteer workers from Covid-19. The Bourke Shire Council in the north of New South Wales issued the command to shoot the dogs in an attempt to stop volunteer workers from traveling back and forth as they tried to take the animals to open shelters. Ten of the fifteen dogs were puppies, and one of the adults had just given birth to her own litter of puppies.

