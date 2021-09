One of the most painful things about social media is there seems to be no escape from watching Ray Allen hit that 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. The shot has been turned into a GIF that seems to be shared by a different account every day while the audio from Mike Breen’s call has been played over and over. There seems to be no escape for Spurs fans who would rather relish other memories.