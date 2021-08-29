Tuba City Daily Weather Forecast

TUBA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 16 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



