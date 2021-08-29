Fire tears through apartments, leaves over a dozen without a home, Columbia FD says
More than a dozen people lost their home Saturday night as a fire damaged an apartment building, the Columbia Fire Department said. The 2-alarm fire at the Grove at St. Andrews apartments left at least 14 people displaced, the fire department said in a news release. The apartment complex in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive is between Interstate 26 and the junction of Broad River Road/U.S. 176 and Interstate 20.www.thestate.com
