Columbia, SC

Fire tears through apartments, leaves over a dozen without a home, Columbia FD says

Cover picture for the articleMore than a dozen people lost their home Saturday night as a fire damaged an apartment building, the Columbia Fire Department said. The 2-alarm fire at the Grove at St. Andrews apartments left at least 14 people displaced, the fire department said in a news release. The apartment complex in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive is between Interstate 26 and the junction of Broad River Road/U.S. 176 and Interstate 20.

