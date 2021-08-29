Beaufort Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BEAUFORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
