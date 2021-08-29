Pagosa Springs Daily Weather Forecast
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 86 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
