Wellington, OH

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

 5 days ago

(WELLINGTON, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wellington Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wellington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bgLWSHf00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

