If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Wednesday, Sept. 1 features the debut of the latest installment of the Untold sports docuseries, Untold: Crimes and Penalties, about a minor league hockey team with ties to the mob and a penchant for punching other teams in the face. A lot of the other movies on the list shuffle around, with the very ungood He's All That still sitting at No. 1. Please watch something else, people.