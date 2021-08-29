Weather Forecast For New Boston
NEW BOSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
