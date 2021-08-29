Armed subject call leads to arrests

An observant neighbor helps Janesville police make a pair of arrests in a stolen vehicle case. Police say they responded to an armed subject complaint about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Glen Street and Columbus Circle. The reporting person had taken a cell phone photo of a suspicious individual entering a neighbor’s open garage and also a vehicle circling the area. Police say the suspect then broke the reporting person’s phone and displayed a handgun. Responding officers say they captured 35-year-old Terry S. Foster of Madison during a foot search with K-9 Jax. Officers later located the suspicious vehicle and learned it was stolen from Plover, Wisconsin and arrested the driver, 28-year-old Daniel R. Thompson. Foster was arrested on charges including Disorderly Conduct While Armed and Bail Jumping. Thompson was arrested on charges including Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Possession of Burglary Tools.