Key Largo Weather Forecast
KEY LARGO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
