Weather Forecast For Coarsegold
COARSEGOLD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Haze
- High 100 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
