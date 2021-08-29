Cancel
Malheur County, OR

From the mailbag: Voter urges sheriff to drop petition, support mandates

Argus Observer Online
 5 days ago

Why is our Malheur County Sheriff choosing to push a popular political agenda rather than fulfill his sworn duty to protect and defend? If he wants to quibble about whether a simple preventive measure like wearing a mask is or isn’t constitutional rather than support efforts to protect the vulnerable members of our community from contracting such a dangerous illness as COVID-19, I wonder if he’s a suitable fit to lead such an important county department.

www.argusobserver.com

