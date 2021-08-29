Weather Forecast For Medford

MEDFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.