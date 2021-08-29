CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, WI

Weather Forecast For Medford

Medford News Flash
Medford News Flash
 11 days ago

MEDFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bgLVr7V00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

