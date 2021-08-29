Weather Forecast For Medford
MEDFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
