From the mailbag: Centralization will lead to corruption, cronyism and special interests

The current mayor and good-old boy city council do not seem to understand one of the basic underlying principles of a democratic republic: The division of government responsibilities into distinct branches of government in order to prevent the concentration of power, and to provide checks and balances, is a basic tenant of a democracy. The efforts led by the current mayor and council president to rewrite the charter, in order to centralize power into their hands, is nothing more than an authoritarian and autocratic move. Centralizing authority into the hands of a few, thereby making the council in charge of departments, will only lead to self-interest, corruption, cronyism, and rule by elitists and special interest groups. We have seen two recent examples of self-interest and friend-of-the-family consideration on their part: weeds and fire training facility.