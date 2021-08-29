Lewisville Daily Weather Forecast
LEWISVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
